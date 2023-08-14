Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: A1C Josiah Bradbury [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Bradbury, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron support technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2023. Bradbury earned Mustang of the Week which is a title given to Airmen who show exemplary effort, skill and knowledge within the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    support section
    Mustang of the Week

