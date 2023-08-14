U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Bradbury, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron support technician, conducts a tool box check at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2023. As a support technician, Bradbury is responsible for managing, inspecting, and maintaining tools and equipment used to keep Osan aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 01:36 Photo ID: 7978222 VIRIN: 230816-F-YU621-1001 Resolution: 5695x3789 Size: 4.3 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: A1C Josiah Bradbury [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.