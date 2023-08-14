Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: A1C Josiah Bradbury

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Bradbury, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron support technician, conducts a tool box check at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2023. As a support technician, Bradbury is responsible for managing, inspecting, and maintaining tools and equipment used to keep Osan aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 01:36
    Photo ID: 7978222
    VIRIN: 230816-F-YU621-1001
    Resolution: 5695x3789
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: A1C Josiah Bradbury [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    support section
    Mustang of the Week

