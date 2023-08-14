Welcome Aboard to MUSN Rocks

230817-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 17, 2023) Navy Band Southeast welcomes aboard the newest vocalist, Musician Seaman Bernadette Rocks. Rocks hails from Turnersville, NJ and joins the band after completing the Basic Music Course at the Naval School of Music.

Date Taken: 08.17.2023