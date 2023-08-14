Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Aboard to MUSN Rocks

    Welcome Aboard to MUSN Rocks

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230817-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 17, 2023) Navy Band Southeast welcomes aboard the newest vocalist, Musician Seaman Bernadette Rocks. Rocks hails from Turnersville, NJ and joins the band after completing the Basic Music Course at the Naval School of Music.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 22:13
    Photo ID: 7978070
    VIRIN: 230817-N-ND007-1001
    Resolution: 4640x5800
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard to MUSN Rocks, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy music
    Navy Region Southeast
    Navy Band Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT