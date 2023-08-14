Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Gun Shoot [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Paul Hamilton Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230814-N-NH267-1557 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 14, 2023) Sailors fire M4 carbines during a low-light gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Pacific Ocean, August 14, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

