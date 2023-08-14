USS Paul Hamilton Gun Shoot

230814-N-NH267-1492 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 14, 2023) Sailors fire M4 carbines during a gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Pacific Ocean, August 14, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

