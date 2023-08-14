Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gender Protection and Planning Courses for KA23 [Image 14 of 14]

    Gender Protection and Planning Courses for KA23

    MALAYSIA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Lt. Col. Darleen Young with the Australian Army instructs the Gender Protection and Planning (GPP) class during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 17, 2023. The GPP training course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    indopacom
    kerisaman23

