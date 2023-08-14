Gender Protection and Planning Courses for KA23

Lt. Col. Darleen Young with the Australian Army instructs the Gender Protection and Planning (GPP) class during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 17, 2023. The GPP training course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

