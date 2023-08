Multinational service members receive instruction while attending the Gender Protection and Planning (GPP) class during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 17, 2023. The GPP training course enables students from participating countries to learn proper United Nations procedures in Gender Protection and integrate them into real-world scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7977988 VIRIN: 230817-M-AS595-1148 Resolution: 7864x5243 Size: 29.38 MB Location: MY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gender Protection and Planning Courses for KA23 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.