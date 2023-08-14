Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade sit down with a replicated U.S. Embassy State Department Official that gives an exercise country briefing during the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, at Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, Aug.17, 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certifies Force Packages from 3rd, 4th and 54th SFAB, whose Soldiers and leadership completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US