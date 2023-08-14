Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

    Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade sit down with a replicated U.S. Embassy State Department Official that gives an exercise country briefing during the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, at Muscatatuck Training Center, Indiana, Aug.17, 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and informational environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certifies Force Packages from 3rd, 4th and 54th SFAB, whose Soldiers and leadership completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 20:27
    Photo ID: 7977868
    VIRIN: 230817-A-UL159-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030, by SPC Cristina Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT