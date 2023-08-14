NAVWAR Cultivates Small Business Relationships at Navy Gold Coast 2023

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) Deputy Director Brody Haydel, OSBP Deputy Director Caleb Foster and OSBP Director Kimberly Reidy (left to right) at the NAVWAR booth on the 2023 Gold Coast conference floor. Hosted by the San Diego chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in partnership with the Department of the Navy (DON) OSBP, Gold Coast is the premier Navy procurement conference in the country. It provides a forum to educate, guide and assist large and small businesses in support of the DON and Department of Defense (DOD).

