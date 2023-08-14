Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Cultivates Small Business Relationships at Navy Gold Coast 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Lily Chen 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) Deputy Director Brody Haydel, OSBP Deputy Director Caleb Foster and OSBP Director Kimberly Reidy (left to right) at the NAVWAR booth on the 2023 Gold Coast conference floor. Hosted by the San Diego chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in partnership with the Department of the Navy (DON) OSBP, Gold Coast is the premier Navy procurement conference in the country. It provides a forum to educate, guide and assist large and small businesses in support of the DON and Department of Defense (DOD).

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7977836
    VIRIN: 230817-N-SV022-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVWAR Cultivates Small Business Relationships at Navy Gold Coast 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Lily Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    small business
    Gold Coast
    NDIA
    NAVWAR
    Office of Small Business Program

