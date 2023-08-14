Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than a career, passion for innovation

    More than a career, passion for innovation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Eric Kozma, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metal technology noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates a prototype he designed for collecting fuel samples from a K-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2023. Kozma designed the prototype to improve safety for Airmen on the flight line, allowing them to get a fuel sample without climbing a ladder and reducing the risk of fuel spills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    This work, More than a career, passion for innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    92nd Maintenance Squadron
    Innovation
    Team Fairchild

