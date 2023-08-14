Tech Sgt. Eric Kozma, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metal technology noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates a prototype he designed for collecting fuel samples from a K-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2023. Kozma designed the prototype to improve safety for Airmen on the flight line, allowing them to get a fuel sample without climbing a ladder and reducing the risk of fuel spills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7977745
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-OT222-1066
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
This work, More than a career, passion for innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
