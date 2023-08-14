More than a career, passion for innovation

Tech Sgt. Eric Kozma, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metal technology noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates a prototype he designed for collecting fuel samples from a K-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2023. Kozma designed the prototype to improve safety for Airmen on the flight line, allowing them to get a fuel sample without climbing a ladder and reducing the risk of fuel spills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

