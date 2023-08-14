More than a career, passion for innovation

Tech Sgt. Eric Kozma, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metal technology noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about his various projects in the metal tech shop at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2023. Kozma led the recreation of the jackscrew mounting bracket, a vital part of the KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to Fairchild AFB, from old blueprints after its reproduction was discontinued in 1982. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

