    More than a career, passion for innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    More than a career, passion for innovation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Eric Kozma, 92nd Maintenance Squadron metal technology noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about his various projects in the metal tech shop at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 24, 2023. Kozma led the recreation of the jackscrew mounting bracket, a vital part of the KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to Fairchild AFB, from old blueprints after its reproduction was discontinued in 1982. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    92nd Maintenance Squadron
    Innovation
    Team Fairchild

