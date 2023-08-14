More than a career, passion for innovation

Several prototypes of the jackscrew mounting brackets used on KC-135 stratotankers are displayed on a table at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 24, 2023. The jack screw is an essential part of the KC-135 Stratotanker that was remade from old blueprints by Fairchild AFB’s metal tech shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)
|07.24.2023
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
