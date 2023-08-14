Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than a career, passion for innovation [Image 1 of 3]

    More than a career, passion for innovation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Several prototypes of the jackscrew mounting brackets used on KC-135 stratotankers are displayed on a table at Fairchild Air Force Base, July 24, 2023. The jack screw is an essential part of the KC-135 Stratotanker that was remade from old blueprints by Fairchild AFB’s metal tech shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    92nd Maintenance Squadron
    Innovation
    Team Fairchild

