    60th AMW Chapel Block Party [Image 6 of 7]

    60th AMW Chapel Block Party

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A kid navigates through a pile of children’s shoes during a block party event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11, 2023. This event was hosted by the 60th AMW Chapel as a way for Airmen to connect with their spiritual pillar, one of four important pillars with Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7977741
    VIRIN: 230811-F-UO290-1191
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AMW Chapel Block Party [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Block Party
    Spiritual Pillar
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis
    60 AMW Chapel

