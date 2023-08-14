U.S. Air Force retired Peter Gardea, a volunteer from the Knight of Columbus, grills burgers during a block party event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing Chapel at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11, 2023. This event was hosted by the 60th AMW Chapel as a way for Airmen to connect with their spiritual pillar, one of four important pillars with Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7977740
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-UO290-1239
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AMW Chapel Block Party [Image 7 of 7], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
