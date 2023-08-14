60th AMW Chapel Block Party

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Angela Hunt, left, 921st Contingency Response Squadron training section chief, and Senior Airman Bayleigh Tran, 921st CRS fire team member, battle during a block party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 11, 2023. This event was hosted by the 60th AMW Chapel as a way for Airmen to connect with their spiritual pillar, one of the four Comprehensive Airmen Fitness pillars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|08.11.2023
|08.17.2023 18:59
|7977738
|230811-F-UO290-1154
|8256x5504
|3.62 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|1
|0
