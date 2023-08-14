USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 17, 2023) Sailors guide an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, during flight operations in support of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023 on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 17, 2023. LSE 2023 integrates participants from six maritime component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

