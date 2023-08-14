Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 17, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches off the flight deck during flight operations in support of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2023 on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 17, 2023. LSE 2023 integrates participants from six maritime component commands and seven numbered fleets across 22 time zones and is intended to refine how we synchronize maritime operations on a global scale. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:13
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 23

