USS Porter Transits Through the Stimulated Beryl Straits

Commander, Destroyer Squadron 28 Capt. Peter Halvorsen, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Weber, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), discuss safe navigation and ship’s positioning during a simulated strait transit in USS Porter’s combat information center August 13, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7977381
|VIRIN:
|230813-N-PT973-1118
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
