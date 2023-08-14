Commander, Destroyer Squadron 28 Capt. Peter Halvorsen, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Weber, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), discuss safe navigation and ship’s positioning during a simulated strait transit in USS Porter’s combat information center August 13, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS Porter Transits Through the Stimulated Beryl Straits, by PO3 Hailey Servedio