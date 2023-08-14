The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) participates in a simulated strait transit with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sullivans (DDG 68) August 13, 2023. Porter is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:51 Photo ID: 7977380 VIRIN: 230813-N-PT973-1087 Resolution: 5252x3751 Size: 2.38 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Transits Through the Stimulated Beryl Straits [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.