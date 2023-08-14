SEMARSG Conducts Change of Command

Col. Stephen Casper, Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, pauses with the SEMARSG colors before passing them to Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Shippy, SEMARSG command sergeant major, during the SEMARSG change of command ceremony held Aug 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Headquartered in Nashville, the SEMARSG is responsible for providing mission command and control to Army hospital and medical units located in Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

