SEMARSG Conducts Change of Command

Col. Stephen Casper, Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, accepts the SEMARSG colors from Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, Army Reserve Medical Command commanding general during the SEMARSG change of command ceremony held Aug 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Headquartered in Nashville, the SEMARSG is responsible for providing mission command and control to Army hospital and medical units located in Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

