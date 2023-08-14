Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEMARSG Conducts Change of Command

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Geddes 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Col. Stephen Casper, Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, accepts the SEMARSG colors from Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, Army Reserve Medical Command commanding general during the SEMARSG change of command ceremony held Aug 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Headquartered in Nashville, the SEMARSG is responsible for providing mission command and control to Army hospital and medical units located in Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    Army Medicine

