    APMC Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    APMC Conducts Change of Command

    FORT GILLEM, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Geddes 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Col. Brian Friedland receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, Army Reserve Medical Command commanding general, at the AMEDD Army Professional Medical Command (APMC) change of command ceremony Aug. 4 at Fort Gillem, Georgia. Friedland said he was proud of how the Soldiers in his command met the challenges thrown their way during his command, including returning to the office after COVID and the roll out of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A). APMC provides mission and command support to assigned and attached Army Reserve medical officers and conducts centralized credentialing for all Army Reserve medical providers. The team manages more than 1,000 Army Reserve Soldiers with critical medical specialties with personnel, training, finance, and professional credentialing. Numerous APMC Soldiers are currently deployed in support of combatant command missions worldwide.

