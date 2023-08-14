Col. Brian Friedland receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, Army Reserve Medical Command commanding general, at the AMEDD Army Professional Medical Command (APMC) change of command ceremony Aug. 4 at Fort Gillem, Georgia. Friedland said he was proud of how the Soldiers in his command met the challenges thrown their way during his command, including returning to the office after COVID and the roll out of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A). APMC provides mission and command support to assigned and attached Army Reserve medical officers and conducts centralized credentialing for all Army Reserve medical providers. The team manages more than 1,000 Army Reserve Soldiers with critical medical specialties with personnel, training, finance, and professional credentialing. Numerous APMC Soldiers are currently deployed in support of combatant command missions worldwide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7977369 VIRIN: 080423-A-VI567-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.85 MB Location: FORT GILLEM, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APMC Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.