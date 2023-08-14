148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lighting 2023

A Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota, removes a safety cover during an F-16 Fighting Falcon preflight inspection at Volk field CRTC, August 14, 2023 in support of Northern Lightning. Northern Lightning, featuring nearly 60 aircraft and 1,000 personnel, is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

