    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lighting 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lighting 2023

    VOLK FIELD, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota, removes a safety cover during an F-16 Fighting Falcon preflight inspection at Volk field CRTC, August 14, 2023 in support of Northern Lightning. Northern Lightning, featuring nearly 60 aircraft and 1,000 personnel, is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Volk Field CRTC
    Northern Lightning

