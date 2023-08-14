A Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota, removes a safety cover during an F-16 Fighting Falcon preflight inspection at Volk field CRTC, August 14, 2023 in support of Northern Lightning. Northern Lightning, featuring nearly 60 aircraft and 1,000 personnel, is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7977131
|VIRIN:
|230814-Z-BQ052-1013
|Resolution:
|4128x6192
|Size:
|12.03 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lighting 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
