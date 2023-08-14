Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chief of U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels hosts the signing of the Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement at the Hall of Heroes inside the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, August 17, 2023. The Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement is an unprecedented partnership between the Army Reserve and the civilian organization WeeCare to provide childcare services for our Soldiers over the weekends. Battle Assemblies require weekend military service, and most childcare providers either increase the cost of weekend care or do not provide them at all. The Army Reserve is dedicated to our Soldiers and taking care of their families improves overall their readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 7977120
    VIRIN: 230817-A-AR102-1174
    Resolution: 5053x3369
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Pilot Program's Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Hall of Heroes
    USAR
    Childcare Intergovernmental Support Agreement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT