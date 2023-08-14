Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 5 of 5]

    181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Logan Fleischman, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observes Soldiers from the 367th Military Police Company, 200th Military Police Command, detain a notional prisoner of war as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

