Soldiers from the 367th Military Police Company, 200th Military Police Command, attempt to subdue a notional prisoner of war as part of Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 Aug. 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve Rotational Training Units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7976929
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-FK859-1004
|Resolution:
|3697x5557
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB CSTX 86-23-02 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT