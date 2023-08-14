Thank you for your service MWD Aazuro



Today the 21st Security Forces Squadron alongside personnel from U.S. Army Fort Carson and SBD 1 leadership remembered and honored MWD Aazuro for his service to the United States.



Aazuro was assigned to Peterson SFB in August of 2018 and would go on to be deployed to Thule (since renamed to Pituffik SB) for 3 months. By the end of his watch Aazuro had accumulated over 2,500 hours of total detection time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:42 Photo ID: 7976904 VIRIN: 230811-X-DX306-1055 Resolution: 7096x4912 Size: 10.46 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st SFS Honors MWD Aazuro [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.