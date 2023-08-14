Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st SFS Honors MWD Aazuro [Image 4 of 12]

    21st SFS Honors MWD Aazuro

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Thank you for your service MWD Aazuro

    Today the 21st Security Forces Squadron alongside personnel from U.S. Army Fort Carson and SBD 1 leadership remembered and honored MWD Aazuro for his service to the United States.

    Aazuro was assigned to Peterson SFB in August of 2018 and would go on to be deployed to Thule (since renamed to Pituffik SB) for 3 months. By the end of his watch Aazuro had accumulated over 2,500 hours of total detection time.

