    920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Airmen ensure medical readiness for worldwide operations

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Symone Venter, 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron laboratory technician, selects blood specimens to load into a centrifuge at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 5, 2023. A centrifuge spins samples at a high speed, the centrifugal force causes denser materials to travel to the bottom of the centrifuge tube rapidly which allows for the separation of liquid and solid samples. Blood specimens are collected from Airmen to ensure they’re ready and capable to deploy in support of worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    This work, 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Airmen ensure medical readiness for worldwide operations, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    IMR
    920th ASTS
    Aeromedical Staging Squadron

