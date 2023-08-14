Senior Airman Symone Venter, 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron laboratory technician, selects blood specimens to load into a centrifuge at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Aug. 5, 2023. A centrifuge spins samples at a high speed, the centrifugal force causes denser materials to travel to the bottom of the centrifuge tube rapidly which allows for the separation of liquid and solid samples. Blood specimens are collected from Airmen to ensure they’re ready and capable to deploy in support of worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 12:30 Photo ID: 7976898 VIRIN: 230805-F-PB262-1159 Resolution: 3811x5548 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Airmen ensure medical readiness for worldwide operations, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.