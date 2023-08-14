U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage targets at an M17 pistol range Aug. 16, 2023, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7976741
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-WW085-4006
|Resolution:
|5159x3439
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-110th Infantry at M17 range [Image 7 of 7], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
