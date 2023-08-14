Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-110th Infantry at M17 range [Image 1 of 7]

    1-110th Infantry at M17 range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division engage targets at an M17 pistol range Aug. 16, 2023, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

