    USSTRATCOM 2023 Deterrence Symposium, Panel 1 [Image 8 of 9]

    USSTRATCOM 2023 Deterrence Symposium, Panel 1

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Markus Garlauskas, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; Thomas Sisk, Defense Intelligence Officer for China; Dan Taylor, National Intelligence Officer for East Asia at the Director of National Intelligence; and Richard Chancellor, Chief of the Defense Counterproliferation Office participate in a panel discussion moderated by Richard Hoehne, Deputy Director of Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command, at USSTRATCOM’s 14th annual Deterrence Symposium in Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 16, 2023. The Deterrence Symposium is the premiere event for USSTRATCOM, drawing from academic, government, military and international experts, with the goal of exploring a broad range of deterrence issues and thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zach Hada)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:44
    Photo ID: 7976424
    VIRIN: 230816-F-HK400-1141
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM 2023 Deterrence Symposium, Panel 1 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM
    Deterrence
    Assurance
    Strategic Command
    Deterrence Symposium 2023

