Markus Garlauskas, Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; Thomas Sisk, Defense Intelligence Officer for China; Dan Taylor, National Intelligence Officer for East Asia at the Director of National Intelligence; and Richard Chancellor, Chief of the Defense Counterproliferation Office participate in a panel discussion moderated by Richard Hoehne, Deputy Director of Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command, at USSTRATCOM’s 14th annual Deterrence Symposium in Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 16, 2023. The Deterrence Symposium is the premiere event for USSTRATCOM, drawing from academic, government, military and international experts, with the goal of exploring a broad range of deterrence issues and thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zach Hada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7976423 VIRIN: 230816-F-HK400-1063 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.03 MB Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSTRATCOM 2023 Deterrence Symposium, Panel 1 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.