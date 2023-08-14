Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS/NCOA class 23-5 graduation [Image 10 of 14]

    ALS/NCOA class 23-5 graduation

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Emma Evans receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman Leadership School class 23-5 and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy class 23-5, August 11, 2023, Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7976271
    VIRIN: 230811-Z-IV121-1010
    Resolution: 4112x2745
    Size: 844.95 KB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS/NCOA class 23-5 graduation [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    AFRC
    USAF

