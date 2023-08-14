U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Mark Fromholz receives the Distinguished Graduate Award during the graduation ceremony for Airman Leadership School class 23-5 and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy class 23-5, August 11, 2023, Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7976270
|VIRIN:
|230811-Z-IV121-1009
|Resolution:
|4006x2674
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS/NCOA class 23-5 graduation [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT