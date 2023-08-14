Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latanya Lambre, Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Satellite Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, answers a phone call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Medical Group is the largest U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Medical Group with 948 personnel and attending to 101,000 appointments per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

