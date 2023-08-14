U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latanya Lambre, Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Satellite Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, answers a phone call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Medical Group is the largest U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Medical Group with 948 personnel and attending to 101,000 appointments per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 08:15
|Photo ID:
|7976140
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-TC518-1144
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
