U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latanya Lambre, Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Satellite Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, fills a prescription bottle with medication at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The pharmacy uses a machine that is pre-filled with medication for a quick refill process and to ensure that the proper number of pills are dispensed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 08:15
|Photo ID:
|7976138
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-TC518-1041
|Resolution:
|5175x3464
|Size:
|887.2 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
