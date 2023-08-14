Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC [Image 2 of 6]

    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Latanya Lambre, Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Satellite Pharmacy noncommissioned officer in charge, fills a prescription bottle with medication at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The pharmacy uses a machine that is pre-filled with medication for a quick refill process and to ensure that the proper number of pills are dispensed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 08:15
    Photo ID: 7976138
    VIRIN: 230801-F-TC518-1041
    Resolution: 5175x3464
    Size: 887.2 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC
    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC
    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC
    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC
    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC
    Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC

    Pharmacy
    86MDG
    Health care services

