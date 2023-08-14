Empty prescription bottles sit in a container at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center Satellite Pharmacy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 86th Medical Group is the largest U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Medical Group with 948 personnel and attending to 101,000 appointments per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|7976136
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-TC518-1100
|Resolution:
|4470x2633
|Size:
|891.27 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Satellite Pharmacy serves the KMC [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS
