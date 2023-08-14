230812-N-LK647-1136 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sheldon Rachel, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Eddowes, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), review misfire procedures for one of the ship’s Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) mounts during an Integrated Training Team drill, Aug. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 07:48 Photo ID: 7976103 VIRIN: 230812-N-LK647-1136 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS