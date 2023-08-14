230812-N-LK647-1107 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Drake Valenzuela, left, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Donovan Begbie, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), secure a firehose coupling during an Integrated Training Team drill, Aug. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 07:47 Photo ID: 7976068 VIRIN: 230812-N-LK647-1107 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 977.77 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.