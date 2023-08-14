DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Sailors and contractors, assigned to U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Diego Garcia, pose for a group photo, August 17, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

