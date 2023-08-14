USS McFaul Night Operations

230815-N-YD864-1030 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 15, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Austin Griffeth, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), stands watch in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 15, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

