    USS Thomas Hudner Small Boat Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Thomas Hudner Small Boat Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230816-N-AL206-1051 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) conduct small boat operations in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 16, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 06:39
    Photo ID: 7976008
    VIRIN: 230816-N-AL206-1051
    Resolution: 3250x2167
    Size: 293.71 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    Small Boat
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Aden
    NAVCENT
    USS Thomas Hudner

