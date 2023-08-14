ROTC cadets Keith Haw, Leslie Ortega, Jaqueline Aparicio and Allure Adams visit a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District Project site in Jordan as part of a summer training program which allowed them to shadow and learn from engineers, project managers and other USACE professionals at TAM’s headquarters in Winchester, VA and in Jordan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 06:35 Photo ID: 7975992 VIRIN: 230816-A-A1417-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.09 MB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC Cadets visit project site in Jordan [Image 4 of 4], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.