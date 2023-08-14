ROTC cadets Keith Haw, Leslie Ortega, Jaqueline Aparicio and Allure Adams visit a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District Project site in Jordan as part of a summer training program which allowed them to shadow and learn from engineers, project managers and other USACE professionals at TAM’s headquarters in Winchester, VA and in Jordan
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7975992
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-A1417-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROTC Cadets visit project site in Jordan [Image 4 of 4], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Projects to Petra Cadets Experience Unforgettable Summer
