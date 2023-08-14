Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC Cadets visit project site in Jordan [Image 4 of 4]

    ROTC Cadets visit project site in Jordan

    JORDAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    ROTC cadets Keith Haw, Leslie Ortega, Jaqueline Aparicio and Allure Adams visit a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District Project site in Jordan as part of a summer training program which allowed them to shadow and learn from engineers, project managers and other USACE professionals at TAM’s headquarters in Winchester, VA and in Jordan

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
