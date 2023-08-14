Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2023) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship returns to Yokosuka following a summer patrol in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    Japan
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

