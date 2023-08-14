YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2023) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship returns to Yokosuka following a summer patrol in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7975838
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-DU658-1102
|Resolution:
|4598x3060
|Size:
|884.82 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Ridge Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT