Blue Ridge Arrives in Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2023) -Yeoman 3rd Class Jude Raymond (right) operates the ship's helm with Lieutenant Junior Grade Corey Swenson in the pilot house of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship returns to Yokosuka following a summer patrol in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

