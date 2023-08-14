Blue Ridge Arrives in Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2023) - Quartermaster Seaman Soleh Rivera tracks a surface contact from the bridge of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship returns to Yokosuka following a summer patrol in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

