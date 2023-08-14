Turkish Patrol

Turkish KFOR soldiers lead a patrol near the Administrative Border Line in eastern Kosovo on August 16, 2023. The KFOR mission is supported by NATO and its partners, KFOR is working to provide a safe and secure environment for the people in Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7975798
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-LS332-1039
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
