Turkish KFOR soldiers lead a patrol near the Administrative Border Line in eastern Kosovo on August 16, 2023. The KFOR mission is supported by NATO and its partners, KFOR is working to provide a safe and secure environment for the people in Kosovo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 03:13 Photo ID: 7975798 VIRIN: 230816-Z-LS332-1039 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 8 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Moroski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.