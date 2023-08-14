Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish Patrol [Image 1 of 5]

    Turkish Patrol

    KOSOVO

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Moroski 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Turkish KFOR soldiers lead a patrol near the Administrative Border Line in eastern Kosovo on August 16, 2023. The KFOR mission is supported by NATO and its partners, KFOR is working to provide a safe and secure environment for the people in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 7975794
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-LS332-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Turkish Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Moroski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    KOSOVO
    RC EAST
    StrongerTogether

