Turkish KFOR soldiers lead a patrol near the Administrative Border Line in eastern Kosovo on August 16, 2023. The KFOR mission is supported by NATO and its partners, KFOR is working to provide a safe and secure environment for the people in Kosovo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 03:19 Photo ID: 7975794 VIRIN: 230816-Z-LS332-1018 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.33 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turkish Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Moroski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.